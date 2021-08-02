Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$7.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.88.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

