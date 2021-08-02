Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of KCDMY opened at $8.07 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

