TopBuild (BLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $202.69 on Monday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $128.78 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

