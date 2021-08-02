Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE TSLX opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.