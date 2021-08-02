Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

