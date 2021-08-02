Insider Selling: Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Sells £22,126 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) insider John Standen sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £22,126 ($28,907.76).
Shares of BIOM opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Monday. Biome Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of £14.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 398.61.
Biome Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.