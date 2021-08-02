Insider Selling: Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Sells £22,126 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) insider John Standen sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £22,126 ($28,907.76).

Shares of BIOM opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Monday. Biome Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of £14.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 398.61.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

