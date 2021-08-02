Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.00 ($168.24).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.