The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

Vinci stock opened at €89.21 ($104.95) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.17. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

