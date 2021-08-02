Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Verra Mobility Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

