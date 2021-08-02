Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raised by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $111,952,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

