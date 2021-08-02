Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.