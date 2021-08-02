WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 853,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.