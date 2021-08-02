SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) versus Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Financial Comparison

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe-T Group and SecureWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $4.89 million 7.23 -$7.84 million N/A N/A SecureWorks $561.03 million 2.99 -$21.90 million ($0.01) -2,006.00

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe-T Group and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SecureWorks 2 3 0 0 1.60

SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 26.47%. Given SecureWorks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Risk & Volatility

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -214.60% -38.89% -29.77% SecureWorks -3.71% 0.15% 0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 86.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SecureWorks beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

