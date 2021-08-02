Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.35.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $145.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

