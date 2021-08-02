Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBPFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

