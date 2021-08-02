HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

