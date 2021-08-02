Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

RC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

