Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE SSD opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 156,381 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

