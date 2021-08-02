Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AQUA opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

