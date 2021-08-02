Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $26.00 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $435.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,878,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

