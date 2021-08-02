Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KYMR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,742,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,331 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

