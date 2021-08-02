Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to “Buy”

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $195.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $89,018 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

