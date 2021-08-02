Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

