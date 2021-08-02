Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) to Hold

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.