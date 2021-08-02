Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKCCF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

