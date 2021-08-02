AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 755,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68. AIA Group has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
AIA Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.