AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 755,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68. AIA Group has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

