Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

MCB opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

