Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.