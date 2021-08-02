Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.