SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.39 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

