Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $712.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $53.23 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

