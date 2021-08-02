Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $839.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,956,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

