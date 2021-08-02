Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of IAG opened at C$69.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$44.54 and a 12-month high of C$72.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.
