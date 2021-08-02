Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.13.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$32.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -3.84%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

