Reviewing Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) & Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Talis Biomedical and Coherent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Coherent 0 7 0 0 2.00

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.91%. Coherent has a consensus price target of $171.67, indicating a potential downside of 30.20%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Coherent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Coherent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.14 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Coherent $1.23 billion 4.91 -$414.14 million $1.44 170.79

Talis Biomedical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Coherent -12.10% 6.24% 3.07%

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats Coherent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.