MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MET stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

