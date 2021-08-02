Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.15. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.