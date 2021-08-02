Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €51.45 ($60.53) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.60. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.