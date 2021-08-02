Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €126.46 ($148.78).

AIR stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.87. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

