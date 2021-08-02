Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.62.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

