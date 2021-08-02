Parsons (PSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parsons has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

