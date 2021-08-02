GoDaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.48. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.