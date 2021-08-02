ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

