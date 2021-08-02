James River Group (JRVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JRVR opened at $36.38 on Monday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

