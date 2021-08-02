James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.