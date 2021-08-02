Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

