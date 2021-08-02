Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.68 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

