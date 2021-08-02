Sana Biotechnology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:SANA) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sana Biotechnology had issued 23,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $587,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

SANA opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

