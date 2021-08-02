Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

NYSE:WWW opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

