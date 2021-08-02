Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

CMO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.54. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 107,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

